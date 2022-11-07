49ers open practice window for Elijah Mitchell, Azeez Al-Shaair, Colton McKivitz

As the 49ers return from their bye week, the club has made a few roster moves.

San Francisco announced running back Elijah Mitchell, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, and offensive lineman Colton McKivitz have all been designated to return from injured reserve and have had their practice windows opened.

Mitchell has been out since suffering a sprained MCL during the Week One loss to the Bears. A sixth-round pick in the 2021 draft, Mitchell accounted for 1,100 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns as a rookie. He is expected to form a 1-2 punch with newly acquired Christian McCaffrey.

Mitchell’s anticipated return also made it easier for the 49ers to trade Jeff Wilson to the Dolphins last week.

Al-Shaair and McKivitz are also recovering from a sprained MCL.

Additionally, the 49ers signed receiver Tajae Sharpe to the team’s practice squad and released tight end Troy Fumagalli from the practice squad.

