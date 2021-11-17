49ers open Jaquiski Tartt, Dre Greenlaw practice windows; could face Jaguars

49ers open practice windows for Tartt and Greenlaw originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers on Wednesday opened the practice windows for linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Jaquiski Tartt.

Both players could be activated off injured reserve Saturday and be available to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Week 11 game.

Greenlaw sustained a core muscle injury in the 49ers’ season opener against the Detroit Lions. He returned an interception 39 yards for a touchdown in the 49ers’ 41-33 victory.

“He’s a playmaker on our defense and a big part of what we do,” 49ers linebacker Fred Warner said. “Having him back is exciting.”

Greenlaw underwent surgery to repair the injury the following week.

Tartt missed three games with a bone bruise in his knee. Rookie Talanoa Hufanga started the past three games and played well in Tartt’s absence.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tartt will not automatically get his starting job back when he is cleared to play.

Running back Elijah Mitchell was not scheduled to practice Wednesday after undergoing surgery to insert a pin in his fractured finger. Shanahan said he believes Mitchell will be available to play against the Jaguars.

Mitchell sustained the injury Monday night in the 49ers’ 31-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. He gained 91 yards on 27 carries.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel was scheduled to go through limited practice with a shin contusion. Samuel was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week with his performance against the Rams.

Leads the 49ers with 54 receptions for 979 yards and five touchdowns. He also has 58 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Running back JaMycal Hasty (ankle) and defensive lineman Maurice Hurst (calf) were not scheduled to practice on Wednesday.

Cornerback Josh Norman (ribs) was scheduled to be limited but should be available to play on Sunday.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast