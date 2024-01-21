49ers open as heavy favorite to win NFC championship

The 49ers will host the Lions in the NFC championship game at Levi’s Stadium. While Detroit played better than the 49ers did in the divisional round, San Francisco is still a 7-point favorite over the Lions according to BetMGM.

While it’s a little surprising to see such a big number on the 49ers to open, there’s certainly a path to a big win for a San Francisco team that’s in its third NFC championship game in as many years.

It would make sense if the number started trending toward Detroit given what they can do in the run game and how they might be able to keep the game tight the same way the Packers did.

Injuries could also play a key role in how the line moves. 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is banged up, as is Lions center Frank Ragnow. Both players are huge pieces to their offenses and in a game that should be closely contested, those injuries could make a huge difference.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire