49ers open exhibition season vs Cowboys at Levi's Stadium

The 49ers will open their exhibition season against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium, the NFL announced Wednesday.

The dates and times for the team's four exhibition games will be announced at a later date, but the first game will take place from Aug. 9 to Aug. 13.

Here is the 49ers' complete exhibition schedule:

Week 1 (Aug. 9-13): vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 2 (Aug. 16-20): at Houston Texans

Week 3 (Aug. 23-27): at Indianapolis Colts

Week 4: vs. LA Chargers (Aug. 30): vs. L.A. Chargers









The 49ers and Chargers have played in the exhibition season 32 consecutive years. This will be the 16th time in 17 years the club have faced each other in the final tuneup game.