49ers open as big favorites in Week 1 vs. Bears

The 49ers may have some uncertainty under center, but they’ll still be favored to begin the season with a victory. Tipico Sportsbook had Week 1 lines out after the NFL’s schedule was released, and San Francisco is favored by 6.5 points on the road against the Bears.

Opening lines can shift a lot based on how training camps and preseasons go, but the biggest domino to fall will be the fate of Jimmy Garoppolo. The 49ers went to the NFC championship game with him under center last year and he’s still on the roster now which leaves the door open to him starting again in 2022. However, if he’s traded or released and fully clears the way to Lance starting, the line could see an adjustment based on how Lance looks in the preseason.

Chicago also didn’t make many major additions in the offseason to help out second-year signal caller Justin Fields. They’ll also be under the guidance of first-time head coach Matt Eberflus who’ll be looking to turn around a Bears club that went 6-11 last season.

The 49ers a year ago beat the Bears 33-22 at Soldier Field, which may also play into the sizable early line. San Francisco in that game trailed 16-9 midway through the third quarter before ripping off a 24-6 run to close the game and secure a victory.

