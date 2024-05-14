49ers to open 2024 season on Monday Night Football vs. Jets

The 49ers on Tuesday announced they will open their 2024 season at home against the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.

This marks the first time the 49ers have opened a season at home since 2020. It’s only the second time they’ve opened a regular season at home since Kyle Shanahan became the head coach in 2017.

It will also be the first time the 49ers have faced former defensive coordinator Robert Saleh since he became the head coach of the Jets after the 2020 season. That 2020 campaign was also the last time San Francisco played against New York. They visited MetLife Stadium in Week 2 of that season.

Another storyline will be Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is slated to make his first appearance since tearing his Achilles in Week 1 last season. It’ll be his first visit to Levi’s Stadium since 2021.

The rest of the NFL schedule is set to be released Wednesday.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire