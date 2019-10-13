49ers open up 10-point lead on Rams in third quarter

The Rams and 49ers were even at halftime, but the 49ers have pulled away from their NFC West rivals in the third quarter.

Rookie running back Darrell Henderson couldn’t handle a pitch from Rams quarterback Jared Goff and the 49ers recovered the ball inside the 20-yard-line to kick off the quarter. Tevin Coleman got the ball to the edge of the end zone and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo snuck it in for a touchdown.

The Rams lost five yards on their next drive and a muffed punt was wiped out by a penalty on the Rams punt team, which gave the 49ers the ball near midfield. They converted a pair of third downs and got a big gain from wide receiver Dante Pettis, but Pettis couldn’t get his feet down in bounds on a catch at the back of the end zone and Coleman dropped what would have been a touchdown on third down.

The Niners settled for a field goal to extend their lead to 17-7 in Los Angeles.