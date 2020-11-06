49ers can only list three inactive players vs. Packers due to injuries

49ers so banged up, they only have three inactive players originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Normally, NFL teams deem seven players inactive 90 minutes before a game.

The 49ers, due to all their injuries and COVID-19-related issues, only listed three players asinactive for Thursday night's game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium: Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, running back Tevin Coleman and linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles.

That’s it . . . because the team has basically run out of players to deactivate. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) November 5, 2020

Witherspoon is a healthy scratch, according to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco.

Already dealing with a lengthy list of injuries, the 49ers lost Jimmy Garoppolo and George Kittle to ankle and foot injuries, respectively, last week. And this week, a "false positive" COVID-19 test for receiver Kendrick Bourne forced the team to put rookie Brandon Aiyuk, wideout Deebo Samuel and right tackle Trent Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list due to close contact with Bourne.

To compensate for all the players not available, the 49ers made a flurry of roster moves Thursday, activating tight end Jordan Reed from injured reserve and added six players to the active roster.

On the other side of the ball, the Packers will have running back Aaron Jones in the lineup, though his role could be limited.

The 49ers (4-4) will look to upset the Packers (5-2) with an active roster that looks completely different than the one they hoped to have on the field during this gauntlet of games.