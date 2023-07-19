Here’s how the 49ers OL looks in ‘Madden 24’ ratings

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: Trent Williams is good at football. The latest illustration of Williams’ dominance comes via the overall player ratings in ‘Madden NFL 24.’

EA Sports released its ratings for offensive linemen in the newest iteration of its NFL-based video game and Williams sits atop the NFL, and tied with 49ers DE Nick Bosa for the highest rating on the team. Both Williams and Bosa fell one point short of the coveted 99 overall rating.

Here’s how every offensive lineman on the 49ers’ roster was rated in ‘Madden 24’:

Trent Williams

Overall rating: 98

Overall rating: 74

Overall rating: 74

Overall rating: 72

Overall rating: 72

Matt Pryor

Overall rating: 65

Overall rating: 64

Overall rating: 63

Jason Poe

Overall rating: 62

Overall rating: 62

Overall rating: 61

Leroy Watson

Overall rating: N/A

Alfredo Gutierrez

Overall rating: N/A

Ilm Manning

Overall rating: N/A

Overall rating: N/A

Corey Luciano

Overall rating: N/A

