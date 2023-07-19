Here’s how the 49ers OL looks in ‘Madden 24’ ratings
Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: Trent Williams is good at football. The latest illustration of Williams’ dominance comes via the overall player ratings in ‘Madden NFL 24.’
EA Sports released its ratings for offensive linemen in the newest iteration of its NFL-based video game and Williams sits atop the NFL, and tied with 49ers DE Nick Bosa for the highest rating on the team. Both Williams and Bosa fell one point short of the coveted 99 overall rating.
Here’s how every offensive lineman on the 49ers’ roster was rated in ‘Madden 24’:
Trent Williams
Overall rating: 98
Aaron Banks
Overall rating: 74
Jake Brendel
Overall rating: 74
Spencer Burford
Overall rating: 72
Jon Feliciano
Overall rating: 72
Matt Pryor
Overall rating: 65
Colton McKivitz
Overall rating: 64
Nick Zakelj
Overall rating: 63
Jason Poe
Overall rating: 62
Jaylon Moore
Overall rating: 62
Keith Ismael
Overall rating: 61
Leroy Watson
Overall rating: N/A
Alfredo Gutierrez
Overall rating: N/A
Ilm Manning
Overall rating: N/A
Joey Fisher
Overall rating: N/A
Corey Luciano
Overall rating: N/A