Here’s how the 49ers OL looks in ‘Madden 24’ ratings

Kyle Madson
·1 min read

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: Trent Williams is good at football. The latest illustration of Williams’ dominance comes via the overall player ratings in ‘Madden NFL 24.’

EA Sports released its ratings for offensive linemen in the newest iteration of its NFL-based video game and Williams sits atop the NFL, and tied with 49ers DE Nick Bosa for the highest rating on the team. Both Williams and Bosa fell one point short of the coveted 99 overall rating.

Here’s how every offensive lineman on the 49ers’ roster was rated in ‘Madden 24’:

 

Trent Williams

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rating: 98

Aaron Banks

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Overall rating: 74

Jake Brendel

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rating: 74

Spencer Burford

(AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
(AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Overall rating: 72

Jon Feliciano

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Overall rating: 72

Matt Pryor

Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports
Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rating: 65

Colton McKivitz

(AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
(AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Overall rating: 64

Nick Zakelj

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rating: 63

Jason Poe

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Overall rating: 62

Jaylon Moore

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rating: 62

Keith Ismael

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rating:  61

Leroy Watson

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Overall rating: N/A

Alfredo Gutierrez

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Overall rating: N/A

Ilm Manning

(AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
(AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Overall rating: N/A

Joey Fisher

Andy Mason/Herald-Mail / USA TODAY NETWORK
Andy Mason/Herald-Mail / USA TODAY NETWORK

Overall rating: N/A

Corey Luciano

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rating: N/A

