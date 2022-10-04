49ers OL depth tested again: LT Colton McKivitz ruled out vs. Rams

The 49ers are now down to their third-string left tackle. Backup LT Colton McKivitz was ruled out Monday night with a knee injury in the third quarter.

McKivitz was in for the injured Trent Williams who went down with a high ankle sprain in Week 3. Monday was the 2020 fifth-round pick’s fifth-career start.

In his place is 2021 fifth-round pick Jaylon Moore who was first off the bench when Williams went down, but he was pulled quickly in Denver after allowing two pressures and a sack in four snaps.

