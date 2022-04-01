49ers' offseason workout schedule officially announced originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The NFL offseason is in full swing, but on-field activities aren't as far away as they seem.

Super Bowl LVI was less than two months ago, and teams are already returning to facilities to begin offseason programs as soon as next week.

It's been a busy offseason for the 49ers' front office so far, with the team adding Charvarius Ward, George Odum and Kerry Hyder Jr., among others, in free agency. There's still one big question looming over the Bay Area, though -- when and where will Jimmy Garoppolo be traded? Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch and Co. still have a few months to figure that out before the 2022 season begins.

Here's a look at the key dates remaining in the 49ers' offseason:

First day of the offseason program

April 19

2022 NFL Draft

April 28-30

2022 schedule release

There still isn't an exact date set for the schedule release, but it is usually soon after the draft. Expect the full schedule is drop sometime in May.

Optional team activities (OTAs)

May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 1, June 3, June 6-7, June 9

Mandatory minicamp

June 13-15

Training camp begins

Exact training camp dates are still to be determined, but camp generally begins in mid-July.

Preseason begins

The Hall of Fame game kicks off the 2022 preseason on Thursday, Aug. 4. Held at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, this year's game will feature the Las Vegas Raiders against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Regular season begins

The 2022 season is set to kick off on Thursday, Sept. 8.