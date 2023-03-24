49ers offseason schedule: Dates for OTAs, mandatory minicamp announced

49ers announce offseason schedule for OTAs, minicamp originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The first key date of the 49ers’ offseason has been set.

The 49ers are scheduled to begin their offseason program at the team’s headquarters in Santa Clara on April 17.

The team expects near 100-percent involvement from players on their 90-man roster.

Organized team activities are scheduled to begin more than a month later. During those practices, no live contact is permitted but 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills are allowed.

The 49ers’ practice sessions are scheduled for May 22-23, May 25, May 30-May 31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8, per the NFL.

The team’s mandatory minicamp is set for June 13 to June 15. At the end of the offseason program, the 49ers will break before reporting back for training camp in late-July.

All offseason practices are closed to the general public.

Quarterback Trey Lance is expected to be cleared to take part in the practice sessions after appearing in just two games last season due to a fractured right fibula and ankle ligament damage.

Lance and newly signed Sam Darnold are the two healthy quarterbacks on the 49ers’ roster. Brock Purdy is just two weeks into a possible six-month recovery from elbow surgery.

Purdy is expected to continue his physical therapy under the direction of the 49ers’ strength-and-conditioning staff in the offseason.

During the first two weeks of the 49ers’ offseason program, the players are allowed to attend meetings, and also go through strength training and physical rehabilitation.

The next phase of the offseason program consists of three weeks of on-field work but with no offensive-vs.-defense situations. The on-field work may only be conducted at walk-through pace.

In the final phase, the team is allowed to go through non-padded practices with no contact.

Teams are not allowed to wear pads or take part in live contact until training camp.

