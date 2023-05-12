49ers offseason roster on track to reach 90-player limit after WR released

The 49ers on Thursday announced the release of wide receiver Tyron Johnson. That move puts San Francisco’s roster at 90 players once all their draft picks have signed their rookie contracts.

Johnson signed a reserve/future contract with San Francisco in February. He was one of 13 receivers on their offseason roster.

Prior to his release the 49ers were set to have 92 players on their 90-man roster after signing their draft picks, but ostensibly they had 91 players since offensive lineman Alfredo Gutierrez, doesn’t count towards the roster because he joined the club via the NFL’s international pathway program.

By releasing Johnson they’ll be at the limit of 90 for the start of OTAs.

