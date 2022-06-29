49ers offseason roster: How will DT group handle D.J. Jones exit?

The interior of the defensive line has unquestionably been a strength of the 49ers’ roster during Kyle Shanahan’s tenure. However, for the second time in three seasons, it will have to combat a significant loss to prosper in 2022.

D.J. Jones’ departure in free agency was not as seismic as the DeForest Buckner trade in 2020, yet it leaves the Niners with a sizeable hole to fill in the middle of their defense.

San Francisco does not lack pass rushers on the interior, but Jones played a critical role in stopping the run for the 49ers while also serving as an underrated pocket pusher.

Identifying the player best placed to take on those responsibilities at nose tackle is the 49ers’ primary concern on the interior of the defensive front, and the obvious leading candidate is a player who needs to take advantage of the potential opportunity to spark his pro career into life.

Ahead of the start of training camp next month, we break down a position group that will once again be key to the Niners’ hopes of success in 2022.

h

h

Arik Armstead

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

In a shift partially influenced by Javon Kinlaw’s season-ending knee troubles, Armstead spent most of his 2021 season playing at his preferred position on the interior of the defensive line rather than on the edge.

The result was a season in which he was consistently disruptive, tallying 52 pressures, the second-most on the team, according to Pro Football Focus, his combination of quickness and power making him a nightmare for opposing pass protectors. Extremely impressive in the postseason, Armstead is essentially a lock to be a starter on the inside for San Francisco in 2022, the only question is who will play next to him?

Javon Kinlaw

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Though the primary focus for the 49ers this season will be on last year’s first-round pick, it is essentially a make-or-break year for their first pick from the 2020 class. San Francisco famously traded Pro Bowler Buckner for the draft choice that turned into Kinlaw, and the returns have not been satisfactory.

Story continues

That is not entirely Kinlaw’s fault. He improved during the second half of his rookie season, only to see it curtailed by the knee injury he suffered against the Dallas Cowboys that lingered into 2021 and forced him to undergo season-ending surgery.

Maurice Hurst

(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

As one former Raider, Arden Key, thrived for San Francisco in 2021, Hurst frustratingly spent most of his first season with the Niners on the sideline due to a nagging calf problem.

But the Niners are banking on him shaking off those injury issues to form a valuable part of the pass rush rotation on the interior of the defensive line. Provided he can indeed avoid further fitness problems, Hurst has the repertoire of pass-rush moves to repay their faith.

Hassan Ridgeway

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

San Francisco signed Ridgeway to a one-year deal that understandably did not generate much fanfare. However, he could prove an astute acquisition as the team adapts to the loss of Jones. An experienced run stuffer who has filled that role on the inside for both the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles, Ridgeway offers reliable insurance to Kinlaw and should see consistent snaps on base downs.

Kevin Givens

(Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

Givens resides on an impressive list of undrafted free agent finds from the 49ers during the Shanahan-Lynch era. He is extremely quick off the snap and uses his hands well, that combination allowing him to pressure the quarterback more than his one career sack suggests. Givens likely will not have any problems making the roster and will hopefully see a spike in his numbers playing on a defensive line with this level of talent.

Kalia Davis

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Davis has a case for being the most fascinating prospect selected by the Niners in 2022. A former linebacker who has also played defensive end, Davis offers intriguing athleticism and potential versatility but dropped to the sixth round after playing just five games in two seasons due to injuries. John Lynch compared Davis to Jones after the draft but, given the names in front of him on the depth chart and that defensive ends Kerry Hyder Jr. and Charles Omenihu can both play inside, he may have a long wait for his opportunity to prove that comparison correct. The Niners could try to sneak his upside onto the practice squad.

Kevin Atkins

Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Per Matt Barrows of The Athletic, Atkins had 13 tackles behind the line of scrimmage in his final season with Fresno State. Unsurprisingly limited to third-team work during offseason activities, it’s a steep uphill climb to make the roster for Atkins, who will hope to show his ability to penetrate in training camp and preseason to at least secure a practice squad place.

1

1