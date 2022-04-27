49ers offseason roster update: Cornerback

The 49ers’ biggest offseason swing came at cornerback after the position was a problem for the entire 2021 season. Even in training camp, injuries forced them to mix and match with players they didn’t necessarily envision playing right away. For now it looks like they have a little short-term stability at an extremely important position.

While San Francisco wants to build its defense through the defensive line, wide receiver talent in the NFL is too good to run with subpar CB play the way the 49ers did for much of last year. Josh Norman and Dre Kirkpatrick saw significant burn after joining the club as free agents during the season. Rookies Deommodore Lenoir and Ambry Thomas struggled as well.

Now there appears to be some better depth, but the 49ers aren’t out of the woods with their CB depth chart. This is a position where a team can never have too much talent, and San Francisco should certainly be in the mix to add more CB help at any point in the draft.

Charvarius Ward

Ward was San Francisco’s most significant offseason addition. They signed him to a three-year deal worth $40.5 million. He should slide in as the team’s No. 1 CB on the outside which gives them some flexibility with some of their other corners. It will be a game-changer for the 49ers secondary if Ward continues playing at a high level like he did the last couple years in Kansas City.

Emmanuel Moseley

Moseley could have a dual role in 2022 as he enters the final year of the two-year contract he signed last offseason. He was by far their top outside cornerback last year and he’ll be one of the top two again this year. The dual role comes in thanks to his ability to kick inside to play in the slot. San Francisco doesn’t have a surefire replacement for K’Waun Williams who signed with the Broncos, and Moseley may wind up being their best option.

Ambry Thomas

Thomas’ role could depend on how Moseley’s role shakes out. If Moseley does move to the slot in sub packages, Thomas would be the favorite to play outside. He had an up-and-down rookie campaign though so it’s not a slam dunk that he can step in and be a starting-caliber CB. He did improve immensely over the course of 2021 though and he’ll be a very good option assuming he picks up where he left off. Thomas’ strong finish wasn’t enough to justify not picking a CB early in this year’s draft though. It would behoove the 49ers to add some competition here.

Deommodore Lenoir

The 49ers took Lenoir in the fifth round of last year’s draft with the hope of playing him at nickel. Injuries forced him to play outside in camp though and he wasn’t able to secure playing time there or in the slot. He’ll get plenty of opportunities to shine in that nickel corner spot this offseason though, and a strong training camp performance would make him a valuable asset to a secondary without a long-term plan with the all-important third CB.

Dontae Johnson

Johnson re-signed with the 49ers this offseason and he’ll be one of their reserves who also contributes on special teams because time is a flat circle and nothing truly matters. Eat Arby’s.

Darqueze Dennard

Dennard wound up signing with the 49ers late last season and actually saw action in Week 17 when K’Waun Williams was out. He’ll get a legitimate shot to win the nickel corner job, and he could stick around on the roster if the team believes he can contribute on special teams.

Ka'dar Hollman

Hollman was drafted by the Packers in 2019 and he played in 18 games with them across two seasons with one start at CB. Between August of last year and February of this year when the 49ers signed him, Hollman was with Houston, New Orleans and the New York Giants. He’s a long shot to make the club, especially if they add another CB in the draft.

