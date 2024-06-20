49ers officially sign WR Ricky Pearsall to rookie contract

One of the 49ers’ final offseason boxes has been checked. San Francisco on Thursday announced rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall signed his four-year rookie contract. The team’s entire eight-player class is now under contract with just over a month left until training camp.

Signing Pearsall was mostly a formality for the 49ers since rookies have a set number of years and dollars on their first contracts. There’s some language to work out in the deal that can sometimes delay the proceedings, but San Francisco avoided any holdups that would’ve cost Pearsall valuable training camp reps.

Now all eyes will turn toward Brandon Aiyuk who is still in the midst of contract negotiations with the 49ers. Once that box is finally checked the team’s offseason to-do list will be complete.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire