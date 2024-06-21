49ers officially sign draft pick to 4-year contract

(KRON) – Ricky Pearsall officially signed with the San Francisco 49ers to a four-year deal, the team announced Friday.

The wide receiver started in 36 games in a span of five seasons at Arizona State and the University of Florida. He has accomplished 159 receptions for 2,240 yards and 14 touchdowns through the air. Pearsall also has 21 carries for 253 yards and 5 touchdowns on the ground.

Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) runs after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Pearsall is originally from Chandler, Arizona. He attended Corona del Sol High School.

Pearsall was the 31st overall pick in the last NFL draft. All eight of the 49ers draft picks are currently under contract.

