49ers officially sign DL DJ Jones

The San Francisco 49ers on Monday made the signing of defensive lineman DJ Jones official.

Jones, a sixth-round pick in 2017, worked his way into a starting role in 2019 and held onto it in 2020. His presence as a run-stuffing nose tackle who can also rush the passer will be key to the 49ers regaining the defensive line that helped spearhead their Super Bowl run in 2019. Jones is one of two players from the 2017 draft class still on the roster.

“We are thrilled to have D.J. back in the fold with us,” general manager John Lynch said in a statement. “Our team believes a great defense starts up front, and D.J. is as a key component on our defensive line. We have enjoyed watching him develop from a sixth-round pick to a versatile starter and can’t wait to continue to see him grow and get even better.”

Jones in four seasons with the 49ers played in 44 games with 29 starts. All five of his career sacks came in the last two years, although he missed the final five games of the regular season and all of the postseason in 2019 because of a high ankle sprain.

The 49ers figure to slot Jones in as a starting defensive tackle once again. His presence in the middle will be a key piece of the 49ers’ defensive line in 2021.

