49ers officially sign CB Josh Norman, release CB Dontae Johnson

The 49ers on Monday announced the signing of veteran cornerback Josh Norman. To make room on the roster they released veteran CB Dontae Johnson. The Norman signing was reported Sunday by Jay Glazer.

Norman, 33, has been in the NFL for nine seasons. He spent four years with the Panthers, four with Washington and then played last season in Buffalo. He was an All-Pro and a Pro Bowler in 2015, and in 120 games (95 starts) he has 15 interceptions and 83 pass breakups. Last year in Buffalo he started three of the nine games he played and posted one interception to go with four pass breakups, a forced fumble and 24 tackles.

Johnson didn’t make the initial 53-man roster for San Francisco, but re-signed when CB Davontae Harris went on Injured Reserve. He’s been dealing with a hip injury since re-signing. Johnson was a fourth-round pick of the 49ers in the 2014 draft. Last year he played in 14 games with three starts and contributed mostly on special teams for San Francisco.

Norman joins a roster with Jason Verrett, Emmanuel Moseley, Deommodore Lenoir and Ambry Thomas.