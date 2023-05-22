49ers officially set to host Super Bowl 60 at Levi’s Stadium

The NFL owners on Monday voted to officially approve Levi’s Stadium as the site of Super Bowl LX.

Kickoff for that game is slated for February 8, 2026 to cap the 2025 season.

This will be the second Super Bowl hosted in the 49ers’ home stadium. The first was Super Bowl 50 when the Broncos thumped the Panthers 24-10.

Sports Business Journal reported in the days leading up to the meeting that Levi’s Stadium was due to be the site of Super Bowl 60, but the owners needed to officially vote on it.

This season’s Super Bowl will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Next season’s will be at the Superdome in New Orleans.

2026 is shaping up to be a huge year for Levi’s Stadium. It’ll host the Super Bowl in February, and then act as a host site for the 2026 Men’s World Cup in the Summer.

