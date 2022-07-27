49ers officially release Dee Ford in long-expected roster move

49ers officially release Ford in long-expected roster move originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers on Wednesday made the long-awaited move to release veteran defensive end Dee Ford, whose time with the organization was marred by injuries.

The 49ers acquired Ford in a 2019 trade with the Kansas City Chiefs for a second-round draft pick. In three seasons with the 49ers, Ford appeared in only 18 regular-season games and three postseason games. He registered 10.5 sacks.

General manager John Lynch foreshadowed the release of Ford, 31, in March.

“I think we tried to be as patient as possible, and no fault of Dee, he just ran into a bad situation with his back, where he couldn’t get healthy,” Lynch said.

Ford signed a lucrative contract with the 49ers and was paid more than $40 million during his time with the club. Ford will count for nearly $6 million in dead money against the 49ers’ cap this season but his release creates an immediate cap savings of $1.12 million.

He appeared in just seven games in 2020 and 2021 due to back injuries.

The 49ers acquired Ford when he was coming off his career year in Kansas City, registering career-bests with 13 sacks and 55 tackles.

