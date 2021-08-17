49ers officially release 2, waive/injured WR Austin Watkins

The 49ers on Tuesday officially announced a couple expected moves ahead of the 1:00 pm PST deadline to get their roster down to the 85-player limit.

Rookie wide receiver Austin Watkins was waived/injured after he suffered a broken foot that will keep him out six-to-eight weeks. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Monday said the receiver would go on Injured Reserve, but that’ll require him to clear waivers first. If/when he clears waivers he’ll revert to the 49ers IR where he’ll either spend the season, or reach an injury settlement that would make him an unrestricted free agent.

The club also made official the release of cornerback Ken Webster, who Shanahan said was let go Monday.

They also released tight end Joshua Perkins who signed in training camp and led the 49ers with three catches in their preseason opener despite playing only nine offensive snaps.

These moves officially get the 49ers to the 85-player threshold before Tuesday’s deadline. The next cuts will take place Tuesday, August 24. At that point they’ll be required to be at a maximum of 80 players.

Keep up with all their moves below: