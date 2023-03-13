49ers officially announce Kevin Givens signing

The 49ers didn’t have to wait until free agency opens to officially announce the signing of defensive lineman Kevin Givens to a one-year deal. They did so Monday amid a slew of news that teams and players have agreed to terms on contracts that won’t become official until the new league year opens at 1:00pm PT on Wednesday.

Since Givens was a restricted free agent from the 49ers, San Francisco was able to announce the deal without needing the neew league year to hit.

Givens figures to be prominently featured in the team’s defensive line rotation. He originally signed as an undrafted free agent in 2019, but emerged as a strong run defender over the next three seasons and became a regular player on a good defensive front. Now he’ll be in the building for at least one more year with a more important, prominent role than ever as perhaps the top reserve DL.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire