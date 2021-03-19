49ers officially announce 3-year deal for C Alex Mack

The San Francisco 49ers on Thursday made their acquisition of veteran center Alex Mack official. He’s joining the club on a three-year contract per the team’s announcement.

Mack, 35, was initially reported to be signing a one-year deal worth $5.5 million. A three-year pact should allow the club more flexibility to spread out his salary cap hits and make him less impactful on this year’s lower cap number.

General manager John Lynch said in a statement that Mack’s leadership and character were two keys in bringing the Bay Area native home.

“We are excited to add another Pro Bowl player to our offensive line,” Lynch said. “Throughout his career, Alex has been a model of consistency. His leadership and high character will be felt throughout our team and community.”

Mack was the 21st overall pick out of Cal in the 2009 draft by the Cleveland Browns. He spent his first seven seasons with the Browns where he made three Pro Bowls and played the 2014 season in Kyle Shanahan’s offense when the 49ers’ head coach was Cleveland’s offensive coordinator. He rejoined Shanahan in Atlanta in 2016 and spent the last five seasons with the Falcons, earning three more Pro Bowl nods. He becomes the first player to follow Shanahan to all three of Cleveland, Atlanta and San Francisco.

Speculation that Mack could come back to the Bay Area began before the Super Bowl when the veteran center told NBC Sports that the 49ers were an enticing destination.

San Francisco badly needed help at center after injuries derailed Weston Richburg’s career, and now they’ll have another veteran ready to slide into the middle of an offensive line that suddenly looks like one of the league’s best.