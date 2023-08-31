49ers officially add former Packers CB to practice squad

The 49ers on Thursday announced the addition of former Packers cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles to their practice squad to round out the 17-player unit. San Francisco announced 16 of the signings on Wednesday.

Jean-Charles was a fifth-round pick of the Packers in the 2021 draft and played in 20 games across his two seasons there. He posted 11 tackles in the regular season and didn’t record any stats in his one postseason appearance.

Adam Schefter reported San Francisco will sign a kicker to their practice squad which means they’ll need to release a player to make room.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire