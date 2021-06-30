49ers offering unique perks at Levi's Stadium for 2021 season

49ers offering unique perks at Levi's Stadium as fans return originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

This fall, NFL stadiums will once again be filled with the sounds of fans, and 49ers team president Al Guido shared what unique benefits are in store for The Faithful.

Guido sat down with me during the 49ers' annual the State of the Franchise event and shared what he and his team have been working on while fans have been away.

These unique advantages for 49ers fans were made possible in part by Levi's Stadium serving a COVID-19 vaccination site for Bay Area locals. During its operation, nearly 400,000 individuals were vaccinated, helping make full fan capacity at games a reality.

In addition to having fans return, the 2021 NFL season is special for the 49ers in that it's the 75th anniversary of the foundation of the franchise. Not only will fans see the anniversary logo on merchandise, but the club will also unveil new perks for fans.

The 49ers will be the first NFL team to offer season ticket holders the added perk of a Member Inclusive Menu, along with 70 percent off of the most popular food items (i.e. pretzels, hot dogs, sodas and nachos).

All fans that attend games at Levi’s Stadium this fall will experience a cashless food purchase system. All concession stands will offer QR codes for menus and ordering via the team app. If you do not have a credit card available to attach to the app, debit cards will be available for purchase at the stadium.

For those who are unable to see games in person, the 49ers are also launching an official 49ers supporters program, similar to what English football uses. Guido wants to provide everyone the opportunity to be close to the team, no matter where they live.

Along with all of the season-long benefits, here is a list of the special events planned for the 2021 season.

Week 4: Crucial Catch

Week 9: Induction of Bryant Young into the 49ers Hall of Fame

Week 10: Salute to Service

Week 13: My Cause My Cleats

Week 15: 49ers Hall of Fame Induction of the 2021 class

Week 17: Fan Appreciation Day

In addition to reopening for 49ers games, Guido shared that several musical acts have placed holds on dates in 2022 for concerts at Levi's Stadium.

