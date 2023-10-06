49ers' offensive linemen enjoy taking part in TD celebrations originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — The topic is one Aaron Banks has obviously spent some time considering.

“What’s the key to a good spike?” said the 49ers’ left guard, repeating the question posed to him. “First, you got to have the buildup. If you have a bad windup, it takes away from it a little bit.

“And when you spike it, and you’re watching film, it’s got to leave the screen. If you spike it and it goes deadball and is flat, it’s a bad spike. If it gets some air under it, it’s a good spike.”

The 49ers’ offensive linemen have gotten opportunities over the past couple of games to display their spiking prowess, courtesy of running back Christian McCaffrey and quarterback Brock Purdy.

After scoring recent touchdowns, McCaffrey and Purdy sought out big fellows to take center stage in the end zone celebrations.

“The running backs really started that,” Purdy said. “They score a touchdown, and they give it to the guys who do the work, the dirty work, who don't get all the glory.”

Right tackle Colton McKivitz got his chance when McCaffrey scored his first touchdown of the 49ers’ Week 3 victory over the New York Giants. McKivitz emphasized his windup to the point that he almost tripped and fell while spiking the ball with gusto into the Levi’s Stadium end zone.

He also received high marks on the height test.

“Christian was waiting for it to come down,” McKivitz said. “It was my first one, so I went all out on it. It’s not something I practice at home.”

McCaffrey has seven touchdowns already this season. And he has 20 touchdowns in 18 games since the trade that sent him to the 49ers from Carolina last season. McCaffrey established a team record of touchdowns in 13 consecutive games during his active streak.

Along the way, he has provided some memorable individual moments for the 49ers’ offensive linemen, too.

“We are always there to celebrate with our guys, so it’s cool when they give it to guys who don’t touch the ball,” Banks said. “When you’re running the ball and marching down the field, and they know you’re working your ass off, to give us the ball for a spike, it just makes it a little more inclusive.”

Banks got his opportunity after Purdy scored Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

“I got a 1-yard sneak for a touchdown, so to say that it was all me, that's crazy,” Purdy said. “So I turn around and, honestly, the first guy I see right there is Banks. And he gets juiced up.

“To be able to have them spike it and have the celebration and get the crowd and everyone going, it means a lot to us.”

Banks delivered his left-handed spike to rave reviews.

“It’s got to have good bounce and good hang time,” 49ers right guard Spencer Burford said. “Aaron and Colton got pretty good spikes.

“With Christian, it’s bigger than just him. He tries to allow everyone to share the moment with him.”

Left tackle Trent Williams has not gotten an opportunity, yet, this season. But he got a spike after leveling a Green Bay Packers defensive back last year to enable Trey Lance to score. Lance gave the honor to Williams for the spike.

Burford missed his first opportunity this season when McCaffrey tried to hand him the ball, but Burford was oblivious as he jogged away to set up for the extra point.

Brendel had a spike this season that did not quite measure up, according to his teammates.

“Jake’s got to work on it,” McKivitz said. “He didn’t grip the ball right. But Banks is a pro spiker.”

Purdy agreed that Banks came through with a strong effort.

“His spike and everyone else's celebration around, man, I'd give it an A,” Purdy said. “We’ll work on it to get to an A-plus this week though.”

Things are going well for the 49ers, and they’re clearly enjoying themselves. The 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles are the only 4-0 teams in the NFL.

And the 49ers’ offense is humming with at least 30 points in each of their victories. They rank third in the NFL with 14 offensive touchdowns.

Those scores and the crowd-pleasing celebrations have allowed everyone to get involved in the fun.

“Who doesn’t love an offensive lineman spiking the ball?” McKivitz asked. “Hey, I enjoy it. It’s fun.”

