49ers' offense comes up empty on several fourth-down chances vs. Cardinals

49ers come up short on multiple fourth-down opportunities originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers were nothing short of aggressive on fourth down Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

With dual-threat, rookie quarterback Trey Lance starting, the 49ers utilized Lance's mobility on multiple fourth-down opportunities.

Going for it on five separate fourth downs, the 49ers failed to convert on four of them.

One of them resulted in a crucial goal-line stop by the Cardinals' defense.

Other notable fourth-down opportunities consisted of a failed sneak from fullback Kyle Juszczyk and a pass tipped at the line of scrimmage on a late fourth quarter drive that would have given San Francisco an opportunity to tie the game.

Failing to score more than 10 points in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals, the 49ers' offense was neutralized by four failed conversions, oftentimes in Arizona territory.

The 49ers fall to 2-3 after a frustrating 17-10 loss to the now 5-0 Arizona Cardinals. If one or two of these failed fourth-down conversions were successful, it's not hard to imagine a different result.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast