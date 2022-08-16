Will 49ers offense be better in '22 than in '21? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discuss if San Francisco 49ers offense will be better in '22 than in '21. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Lance McCutcheon won't stop making plays, coming down with this twisting one-handed catch in practice
As the 49ers continue to wait for a trade opportunity to surface for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, a recent report will make it even harder for a team to justify rolling the dice on Garoppolo, with or without an injury to its current starting quarterback. A recent report seriously questions the extent of Jimmy Garoppolo’s commitment [more]
The Chiefs waived four players on Monday and the head coach had injury updates on Blake Bell and Harrison Butker
A deep dive into possible landing spots and trade packages involving Patriots receiver Nelson Agholor.
The brother of Aqib Talib allegedly shot and killed a man at a youth football game over the weekend. Aqib Talib was reportedly close to the gunman at the time the incident happen. TMZ.com reports that a video of the incident shows that Aqib Talib was “just feet” away from the man who fired the [more]
Brennan is reportedly retiring from football after being informed he will not win the starting job for the Tigers.
Appeals officer Peter Harvey continues to delay his decision in the Deshaun Watson case, apparently not because he’s undecided or procrastinating. Harvey is believed to be waiting to see whether the league and Watson can work out a deal. The possibility of settlement remains viable, we’re told. Currently, it could go either way. As such [more]
Jimmy Garoppolo finds himself in an awkward position at 49ers training camp.
Garrett Wilson says there's "definitely a difference" between catching passes from Zach Wilson and Joe Flacco. He explained how.
Kendrick Bourne was honestly blunt with this response.
Yaqub Salik Talib, the brother of a former NFL star, is accused of shooting and killing a youth football coach in Lancaster. It happened in front of the coach's son and other children who had just finished playing. WARNING: Some of the video may be disturbing to watch.
UDFA WR Ty Fryfogle was among the Cowboys' Monday cuts with an injury designation; he could revert to IR if he goes unclaimed. | From @ToddBrock24f7
We did a deep dive on Saint Omni and his connection to Roquan Smith in what's become a weird situation in Chicago.
The 2022 AP preseason top 25 college football poll was released. Here are the 5 things that matter with the overrated and underrated teams.
There are still some key veteran players on this list.
What if Willy Z would've hit off the rocks next to the 11th green.
After a 760-day delay – more than two years after their initial wedding date – Anna Nordqvist formally married PGA Tour caddie Kevin McAlpine on August 10.
Winners and losers from the Vikings' preseason opener.
It was a wedding weekend for the Warriors as the team celebrated the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
None of the moves are a surprise as the team works to get to the 85-man limit by Tuesday afternoon