49ers offense achieves impressive stat for first time since 2012

49ers offense achieves stat for first time since 2012 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers' defense was supposed to be the stronger side of the ball this season, but in San Francisco's Week 1 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, it was the offense that stood out for most of the game.

In fact, the offense was so productive that for the first time since 2012, the 49ers had a 300-yard passer, a 100-yard receiver and a 100-yard rusher in the same game.

Jimmy Garoppolo got the starting nod over rookie Trey Lance, and the veteran quarterback impressed, completing 17 of his 25 pass attempts for 314 yards and one 79-yard touchdown to Deebo Samuel.

Samuel caught nine passes for a staggering 189 yards and that one long touchdown.

With Raheem Mostert sidelined early in the game due to a knee injury, rookie running back Elijah Mitchell was pressed into action and had a historic NFL debut, rushing 19 times for 104 yards and one touchdown.

The last time the 49ers accomplished this was Oct. 7, 2012 against the Buffalo Bills, when Alex Smith threw for 303 yards, Michael Crabtree had 113 receiving yards, Vernon Davis had 106 receiving yards and Frank Gore ran for 106 yards.

The 49ers won both games, beating the Lions 41-33 on Sunday and defeating the Bills 45-3 at Candlestick Park in 2012.

That 2012 49ers team would go on to reach the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Baltimore Ravens. Of course, Smith eventually was replaced by Colin Kaepernick as the starting quarterback midway through the season.

This 49ers team has the talent to get back to the Super Bowl, and they also have a young quarterback in Lance waiting in the wings.

Garoppolo is hoping he is the quarterback to lead San Francisco back to the Super Bowl, and if he keeps playing like he did Sunday, he might just be able to do that.

