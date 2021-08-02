49ers observations: Kyle Shanahan holds QB rotation firm on Day 6

Shanahan holds firm with 49ers' QB rotation on Day 6 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers returned to work Monday after a day off that followed Trey Lance’s most-impressive practice of training camp.

Nothing changed on the 49ers’ practice field, as veteran Jimmy Garoppolo continued to take all the repetitions with the team’s No. 1 offense.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said he is not considering splitting up the practice snaps for the quarterbacks at this stage of training camp.

“I haven’t planned that all,” he said.

Both quarterbacks had solid showings as the 49ers held their fifth practice of the summer. Garoppolo completed 13 of 18 pass attempts, while Lance connected on eight of 12. Lance also took off on six runs.

Garoppolo and Lance threw an interception apiece, but Garoppolo’s pick came on a play in which edge rusher Dee Ford was flagged for an offside penalty.

Lance has looked dynamic this summer with his mixture of running and passing skills. Shanahan said Lance’s practice Saturday, though impressive, was not enough for him to change his way of thinking.

Shanahan said it is likely asking too much for him to beat out Garoppolo at this early stage.

“I think that would be pretty tough to do so I'm not trying to put that pressure on Trey,” Shanahan said.

“Jimmy has played too good of football. He is too good of a player and Trey's trying to learn everything right now and soak it all in. So that's why I'd be very surprised if he was able to do that.”

Lance has done little wrong since coming to the 49ers. Peter King of NBC Sports reported that Lance has watched more film on his iPad than any other 49ers player — a fact of which Shanahan said he was unaware.

“I also know how electronics work,” Shanahan said. “You can press play and watch a movie and act like it was on for eight hours.

“That's why I don't ask everyone's hours. I kind of just see, ‘Are they prepared?’ And it wouldn't surprise me because he seems prepared each day.”

Story continues

Here is a rundown of notes and observations from Monday’s practice:

—Defensive linemen Dee Ford and Javon Kinlaw took part in team work for the first time this summer. Ford got a half-dozen snaps, while Kinlaw was on the field for approximately 10 plays.

—Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair went down with what appeared to be a scary left knee injury. But Shanahan said the initial diagnosis from the 49ers’ medical staff was optimistic.

—Rookie cornerback Ambry Thomas got some snaps with the first-team defense with Tim Harris Jr. limited and Dontae Johnson leaving practice early.

—Linebacker Fred Warner made a leaping interception of Garoppolo on the play in which Ford was offside. Warner had an interception of Garoppolo during practice Saturday.

—Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk prevented another possible Garoppolo interception when he committed an offensive pass interference against cornerback Jason Verrett in the end zone.

—Linebacker Jonas Griffith made a nice grab on a bullet Lance tried to fit into Aiyuk at the goal line.

—Again, Deebo Samuel and Mohamed Sanu caught three passes apiece. Brandon Aiyuk, Richie James and tight end Ross Dwelley had two receptions.

—Receiver Kevin White caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Garoppolo. White has three receptions through five practices.

--Receiver Jalen Hurd returned to individual drills but has yet to be included in 11-on-11 work this summer.

"He's going out there doing routes on air and trying to get all that stuff in just with the injuries he's been through with his back stuff," Shanahan said. "We're trying to ease them in. We do have a plan to try to get them into team drills coming up here soon. Hopefully, he'll stay on track and be to do that.”

#49ers wide receivers: Jalen Hurd (14) is going through individual drills. pic.twitter.com/Wiv8jyUy1q — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) August 2, 2021

—Other than a fantastic catch on the first day of camp, tight end George Kittle has been quiet. In four practices, he has just two receptions. He was the intended target just once on Monday, but he was well-covered and Lance threw it away in the back of the end zone.

—Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst returned to practice and recovered a fumble from running back JaMycal Hasty. He also had a pressure on a pass-rush up the middle.

—Jordan Willis and Arden Key also supplied consistent pressure off the edge.

—Jimmie Ward and Tavon Wilson have been running with the first-team defense at safety. Both players were good in coverage. Wilson allowed a Garoppolo-to-Dwelley reception but made it be known he could have blown the play up if it were a game.

—The 49ers worked a lot in the red zone. Right tackle Mike McGlinchey held up well against Dee Ford, allowing Garoppolo time to find James for an 8-yard touchdown.

—The 49ers are scheduled for their first padded practice of camp on Tuesday.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast