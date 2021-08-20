49ers observations: Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance get first-team reps

49ers offense notes: Jimmy G, Lance both get first-team reps originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

COSTA MESA -- Practice makes perfect -- or hopefully at least better.

The 49ers joint practice with the Los Angeles Chargers was a challenge for both Jimmy Garoppolo, and at first Trey Lance. About half the length of their first practice on Thursday, the teams saw fewer 11-on-11 drills and a few new special teams reps.

In his first series under center, Garoppolo only completed one of his four attempts. After two run plays, the quarterback completed his first attempt to George Kittle, but did not connect on the next three passes.

Garoppolo’s pass intended for Deebo Samuel went deep down the right sideline but hung up in the air a little too long, allowing Chargers defensive back Brandon Facyson to get tight coverage on Samuel and break up the pass.

The veteran quarterback’s third pass for Travis Benjamin was a dangerous attempt in the middle of the field with several Chargers in the area. Garoppolo’s fourth attempt to Jauan Jennings was too high for the receiver to hold on to.

Lance also had a tough time during his first five snaps that he took with the second-team, unable to complete any of his three attempts. The rookie missed Samuel twice consecutively, and then after two run plays could not connect with Mohamed Sanu on a short pass.

The No. 3 pick had more success after Kyle Shanahan left him on the field and sent in the first-team. Wanting the starting offense to get valuable experience with Lance in zone-read packages, the group stayed on the field for eight consecutive reps.

After a shovel pass to Samuel, and five run or zone-read plays, Lance completed a second pass to Samuel and another to Sanu. Through the series, the offense moved the ball well down the field into the red zone.

Garoppolo’s second series was more productive than his first -- until the end. The eight-year veteran ran five plays, including completed passes to Brandon Aiyuk and Kittle before Chargers safety Derwin James intercepted a pass intended for Kittle on the goal line that he returned for a touchdown.

Lance’s second series back with the second-team, included two incomplete passes, one to Wayne Gallman and another to Trent Sherfield. The six-play drive ended with a touchdown pass to JaMycal Hasty.

Here are other notes and observations from the offense on their second joint practice with the Chargers:

-- Trent Williams sat out of practice as expected. Trey Sermon participated in individual drills but sat out of team drills.

-- Jaylon Moore was in at left tackle for Trent Williams

-- Raheem Mostert looked as speedy as ever. In the first play of team drills the veteran back surprised the Chargers defense and ran it all the the way down the field for a score.

-- Things got a little heated between River Cracraft and Derwin James in team drills but the minor shoving did not turn into a full-on scuffle.

-- Mohamed Sanu had the most agile catch of the day grabbing a pass from Lance after it had bounced off his own chest plate.

-- Ross Dwelley had the most athletic grab of the day making a diving catch on a pass from Garoppolo near the sideline

-- JaMycal Hasty saw reps with the first team with Trey Sermon sitting out.

-- After taking a heavy hit after a completion, Deebo Samuel got up slowly looking like he could be in some pain. He sat out of the remainder of team drills.

