49ers observations: Jimmy Garoppolo keeping Fred Warner happy

Jimmy G continues to keep Warner happy at 49ers practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Two weeks ago, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo quipped that he just wants keep Fred Warner content and confident after he signed his new contract before the opening of training camp.

That’s why a couple of Garoppolo’s pass attempts ended up in the hands of the 49ers’ All-Pro linebacker, he said, tongue-in-cheek.

“I mean, Fred got $95 million, so you got to keep him happy somehow, you know,” Garoppolo joked on Aug. 3.

The Garoppolo-to-Warner connection has continued the past two days, as Warner picked off Garoppolo in back-to-back practices.

Garoppolo's third pass attempt of Tuesday ended up in the hands of Warner, who made his fourth interception of a Garoppolo pass this summer.

Otherwise, it was another good day for the 49ers' presumptive starting quarterback. Garoppolo finished the day strong (more on that later).

But the interception was the second-most impressive part of the play on which Warner got the interception. Edge rusher Arden Key brought pressure off the left side when he flattened 49ers left tackle Jaylon Moore with a bull rush.

Moore took over with the first-team offense in place of Trent Williams.

Williams left practice early on Monday after sustaining hits to his hip and knee. He did not practice Tuesday due to knee swelling and is listed as day to day.

Here are other notes and observations from practice Tuesday.

— The 49ers were scheduled to fly to Southern California on Tuesday, where they will have a day off on Wednesday. The 49ers will meet up with the Los Angeles Chargers at their facility in Costa Mesa for practices Thursday and Friday. The teams will play an exhibition game Sunday evening.

— Tight end George Kittle had an active day with four receptions. On two passes on which he and Garoppolo did not hook up for completions, safety Jimmie Ward and Warner had perfect coverage.

Story continues

— The 49ers’ first- and second-team defense won the first move-the-chains periods against units led by Garoppolo and Trey Lance. Both times, the defense forced three-and-outs.

— Garoppolo engineered an eight-play, 70-yard touchdown drive. The big plays were a 15-yard pass to Brandon Aiyuk. They hooked up on the next play for a 26-yard touchdown strike, a play on which Aiyuk made a leaping grab between Dontae Johnson and safety Tavon Wilson.

— Coach Kyle Shanahan cut practice short after Ha Ha Clinton-Dix broke up a deep Lance pass intended for wide receiver Jauan Jennings.

— Veteran tight end MyCole Pruitt caught a pass from Lance for a 6-yard gain. It was Pruitt’s second reception of camp. He missed two weeks with a calf injury.

— Garoppolo and Lance took all of the 11-on-11 snaps. Garoppolo finished with nine completions in his final 11 pass attempts. On the day, he completed 12 of 18 pass attempts, while Lance was 10 of 16.

— Wide receiver Jalen Hurd's arrow is pointing down. He had his best practice a member of the 49ers on Thursday. He did not suit up for the preseason game two days later, and he did not practice in the past two practices, including Tuesday. Now, it seems as if his time is running out, as he simply has been unable to get on the field and stay on the field.

— Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley did not practice due to a hamstring injury. Johnson took over with the first-team defense.

— Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, who is expected to miss at least week with a shoulder injury, rehabbed on a side field.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast