49ers observations: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix intercepts Trey Lance

Clinton-Dix gets last laugh with INT vs. Lance in practice

SANTA CLARA -- Veteran safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix made a successful debut on the 49ers’ practice field.

Clinton-Dix signed with the 49ers last week but did not practice on Thursday. Nor did he play in the team’s first preseason game Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium. He saw his first practice time Monday with the second team defense alongside rookie safety Talanoa Hufanga.

After nearly intercepting a deflected pass from Trey Lance earlier in the practice, he stepped in front of tight end Ross Dwelley to pick off Lance a short time later.

Clinton-Dix, a first-round draft pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2014, did not play in a regular-season game last season after the Dallas Cowboys released him before the start of training camp.

In six NFL seasons, Clinton-Dix has 16 interceptions. He had a career-high five picks in 2016, when he made his only Pro Bowl with the Packers. He played the final half of the 2018 season with Washington after a mid-season trade. He started all 16 games with the Chicago Bears in 2019.

Here are other practice notes from Monday:

— Linebacker Fred Warner intercepted a pass from Jimmy Garoppolo early in practice. Defensive end Dee Ford got good pressure on the play.

-- Garoppolo bounced back with a strong finish to practice. The play of the day came when Garoppolo lofted a pass down the left sideline for tight end George Kittle, who went up to make an over-the-shoulder grab against tight coverage from cornerback Jason Verrett and safety Jimmie Ward for a 24-yard gain.

— Garoppolo capped practice with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Mohamed Sanu.

— Rookie offensive lineman Jaylon Moore took over at left tackle after Trent Williams hobbled off the practice field when he was “clipped” at his knee and hip, coach Kyle Shanahan said. The 49ers are "not overly concerned" with Williams’ condition, Shanahan said.

— Backup offensive tackle Shon Coleman did not practice. He is listed as “day to day” with an unspecified knee condition.

— Lance took two snaps with the first-team offensive line. Both plays were read options, on which he handed off to running backs Trey Sermon and Raheem Mostert.

— Wide receiver Richie James had a Garoppolo pass in his hands on a crossing route but Ward jarred the ball loose for an incompletion.

— The 49ers made several roster moves to get to within one transaction of the mandated 85-player limit by 1 p.m. PT on Tuesday. The 49ers announced the signing of linebacker Mychal Kendricks and that the club waived linebackers James Burgess Jr. and Donald Payne and defensive line Eddie Vanderdoes.

The 49ers also released cornerback Ken Webster, a league source told NBC Sports Bay Area. Shanahan said the club would place rookie receiver Austin Watkins on injured reserve due to a broken foot.

