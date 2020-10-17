49ers' O-line faces major challenge in Aaron Donald, Rams pass rush

49ers' O-line should forfeit vs. Rams, Ian Williams says originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Aaron Donald is one of the NFL’s most imposing defensive players, tossing 300-pound offensive linemen around like rag dolls on a regular basis.

For a 49ers offensive line that already has struggled mightily through five weeks, Donald and his NFL-leading 7.5 sacks present an immense challenge.

NBC Sports Bay Area NFL analyst Ian Williams, a former NFL defensive lineman himself, believes there isn’t much Trent Williams, Mike McGlinchey and the rest of the 49ers’ O-line can do to pass-protect against such a dominant unit.

“Just forfeit the game, just try to look on to the following week,” Williams said Sunday on “49ers Postgame Live” last weekend. “I’m telling you, they’re going to turn this film on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday and they’re gonna see the 49ers played this bad against the Eagles, and then played this bad against the Miami Dolphins.

“ ‘We’re gonna isolate Daniel Brunskill, we’re gonna bring eight, nine guys into the box, we’re going to move them all around, we’re gonna stack linebackers in the A-gaps and move them out, we’re going to do a lot of things to confuse that offensive line and confuse whoever the quarterback is going to be back there for the 49ers. We’re going to make it very difficult for them, and you know what, you guys may have won the NFC West last year, but it’s our year this year.’ "

Laying down and forfeiting against the Rams’ vaunted pass rush would be a bold strategy, but this clearly will the offensive line’s toughest challenge so far this season.

Jimmy Garoppolo has been named as the starter for Sunday’s game, so hopefully his ankle is feeling closer to 100 percent, because he could be running around quite a bit on “Sunday Night Football.”

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast