How 49ers' O-line bounced back, kept Jimmy Garoppolo upright vs. Rams

This stat shows how 49ers' O-line bounced back vs. Rams

Most offensive lines can only hope to contain Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

The 49ers' offensive line stopped him and his cohorts in a 24-16 win at Levi's Stadium on Sunday night.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who appeared he was still hobbled by a high ankle sprain in last week's blowout loss to the Miami Dolphins, stayed upright all night. Donald brought a little bit of pressure, but the rest of the Rams' D-line failed to generate any.

That's not usually the case for LA.

The #Rams pass rush struggled to generate pressure on Jimmy Garoppolo, generating pressure on just 6.1% of dropbacks (2 of 33), the Rams 2nd-lowest rate in a game since 2016.



Aaron Donald: 2 pressures

Rest of Team: 0 pressures#LARvsSF | #RamsHouse — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 19, 2020

The Rams lowest pressure rate in a game over the last five seasons also came against a Kyle Shanahan-led 49ers offense.



In Week 17, 2017, the Rams did not generate a single pressure on 33 dropbacks.#LARvsSF | #FTTB — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 19, 2020

The Rams entered Sunday with 20 sacks through five games, but they only managed to pressure opposing QBs on 23.7 percent of their dropbacks. They also only hurried QBs on 8.1 percent of their dropbacks, so the 49ers, more than anything else, might have benefitted from some well-timed regression to the mean Sunday night.

That doesn't make the performance of the 49ers' embattled offensive line any less impressive, though. The 49ers allowed the fourth-most sacks (18) through five weeks season, and Garoppolo himself was sacked seven times despite being pulled at halftime in two of his three starts.

Operating out of a clean pocket practically all night, Garoppolo completed a season-high 23 of 33 passes for 268 yards and three TDs. Some of his passes amounted to little more than forward handoffs, but he and the 49ers will take what they can get after last week's debacle against the Dolphins.

If the 49ers can keep their QB protected through this difficult stretch of the schedule, the offensive line's early struggles will be distant memories by the end of the season.