49ers notes: Patriots wanted Josh Gordon more than San Francisco did

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers weighed the risk/reward of adding troubled wide receiver Josh Gordon to their locker room and chose not to offer more than what it took for New England to acquire him.

The Patriots and Cleveland Browns agreed to a trade Monday that sent Gordon to New England in exchange for a 2019 fifth-round draft pick, according to ESPN. The Patriots reportedly will receive Cleveland's seventh-round pick in return if Gordon is not active for 10 games.

"I'm not going to get into exactly what, but I think they did more than we did," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday of the Patriots' trade offer for Gordon.

Gordon had 1,600 receiving yards in 2013 for the Browns. But problems off the field, including multiple NFL suspensions, have limited him to just 11 games since the beginning of the 2014 season. Shanahan was the Browns' offensive coordinator in 2014.

Shanahan said the 49ers' receivers on Sunday did not consistently beat man coverage, which led to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo taking six sacks for minus-50 yards. The 49ers considered pursuing Gordon, and general manager John Lynch made a call to the Browns. But the events of the team's 30-27 win over the Detroit Lions was not a tipping point that convinced the 49ers to add Gordon.

"Any time a good player becomes available on the open market, you look into all of that stuff," Shanahan said. "By no means is it something you ever get desperate for. I feel very good with the guys on our team. But that's something we looked into, and obviously it went a different way."

Banged-up secondary

The 49ers open the week of preparation to face hot young quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs without knowing if cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (ankle) or strong safety Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder) will be available. Both players are listed as day to day.

Witherspoon struggled against the Lions, as he surrendered eight catches on 12 targets for 99 yards and two touchdowns, according to Pro Football Focus. Jimmie Ward replaced Witherspoon late in the game during a time when he also was called for two penalties.

"We felt the people at that point gave us the best chance," Shanahan said. "It was crunch time, and we were going against a real good offense. Stafford has a great chance to get them back in the game. We know how good he is. And just watching the game right there, we felt getting Jimmie in would help us."

This ‘n' that

The NFL lifted the suspension of Reuben Foster, who served a two-game penalty for violations of the league's policies of personal conduct and substances of abuse. Shanahan said he expects Foster to immediately step back into the mix. "He's only been gone two weeks," Shanahan said. "He's been working hard while he's been away, so we plan on him being in there pretty fast." ...

The team has yet to commit to rookie Fred Warner remaining in the starting lineup even after Malcolm Smith returns from a hamstring injury. ...

Shanahan still was raving about Pierre Garcon's sustained block on Lions defensive back Nevin Lawson that provided the escort for Matt Breida on his 66-yard touchdown run. "That one was cool because it's just him and the defender and Breida in the picture for 25 yards," Shanahan said. "I was waiting for someone to trip on each other, but it just stayed that way the whole way which was impressive."