49ers Notes: More roster shuffling expected after 'final' cuts

The 49ers got down to the regular-season limit of 53 players on Saturday, but more roster moves are expected.

The 49ers were not able to acquire Khalil Mack from the Raiders, but the organization will continue to look to improve its pass rush.

The team kept 10 defensive linemen on their initial 53-man roster, and coach Kyle Shanahan said all of them – except defensive tackles Earl Mitchell, D.J. Jones and Sheldon Day -- will have an opportunity to make a contribution as edge rushers.

One of the 49ers' final cuts was Jeremiah Attaochu, a talented athlete who recorded six sacks with the Chargers in 2016. The 49ers kept defensive ends Ronald Blair, Cassius Marsh and Dekoda Watson in place of Attaochu, who missed time during training camp with a hamstring injury.

"As you go into the regular season, dependability, knowing a guy is going to be out there, is really important," 49ers general manager John Lynch said. "And we just didn't have that feeling, so we made a tough decision but one we felt we had to."

The 49ers also cut 2017 draft pick Pita Taumoepenu but made it clear they hope to continue developing him. The 49ers expect to sign Taumoepenu to the 10-player practice squad on Sunday if he clears waivers.

Nothing Final about 49ers' Roster

The 49ers got down to the regular-season limit of 53 players on Saturday, but more roster moves are expected.

Rookie safety Marcell Harris and guard Erik Magnuson are candidates go to on injured reserve due to hamstring injuries, Shanahan said. Harris' injury is likely to keep him out of action longer than Magnuson.

Also, the 49ers are bracing for the results of running back Jerick McKinnon's MRI examination to determine if he will be lost for the season due to a knee injury sustained in practice Saturday.

This ‘N' That

Jimmy Garoppolo and C.J. Beathard are the two quarterbacks. The 49ers plan to bring back Nick Mullens to the practice squad, Shanahan said. ... Running back Matt Breida and tight end George Kittle were cleared to return to practice on Saturday and are expected to play Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings after sustaining separated shoulders three weeks ago in the preseason opener. ... Breida and Alfred Morris are expected to share the running back chores with McKinnon's expected long-term injury. ... The 49ers decided on Cole Wick over Cole Hikutini for the No. 3 job behind tight ends Kittle and Garrett Celek. Wick won the job in the past couple of weeks with his blocking being the biggest factor, Shanahan said. Hikutini is a candidate to return to the practice squad. ... The 49ers kept six receivers: Pierre Garcon, Marquise Goodwin, Trent Taylor, Dante Pettis, Kendrick Bourne and Richie James. The first player out was Aaron Burbridge, who is also a top special-teams player. "That was one of our toughest decisions," Shanahan said. "We have a very deep group at wide receiver. And it was tough to decide on the six that we kept. And we could've kept 10 and been happy with all of them." ... Veteran offensive tackle Garry Gilliam remains in the NFL return-to-play protocol after sustaining a concussion three weeks ago. The 49ers landed a potential swing tackle, Shon Coleman, in a trade Friday with the Cleveland Browns. Said Lynch, "The more work we did, the more appreciation we had for him." ... The 49ers kept nine offensive linemen, comprised of five interior linemen and four tackles. Veteran Jonathan Cooper did not make the cut after being slow to round into form from offseason knee surgery. "We had higher expectations for him, hoping he'd have a chance to start (at right guard), and two guys beat him out," Shanahan said. Mike Person and Joshua Garnett remain in the mix to start at right guard.