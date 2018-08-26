49ers notes: Pierre Garçon intercepts Jimmy Garoppolo pass

INDIANAPOLIS – Wide receiver Pierre Garcon was on pace for a 1,000-yard season last year even before Jimmy Garoppolo arrived on the scene.

Garcon is back at 100-percent health following a neck injury that limited him to just eight games last season. At 32, he has a chance to have a big season with an accurate and efficient quarterback at the controls of the offense from Week 1.

The Garoppolo-Garcon connection was on display Saturday night, as Garcon caught two passes for 62 yards. But a 47-yard hookup was not exactly the way it was designed. In fact, Garcon was not even the intended target.

"They said it was to Marquise (Goodwin)," Garcon said, referring to his teammate who was running a pattern behind Garcon. "I was happy to be in that spot. Jimmy wasn't even looking at me, but I saw the ball and . . . I got lucky."

Garcon said he ran a deeper route than the design of the play. He looked up and there was the ball coming his way – whether he was supposed to catch it or not.

"He threw it and I was within reaching distance," Garcon said. "He (Goodwin) was happy for me. I was happy. We're both happy it was a positive play instead of me not going for it, him not going for it."

Happenstance aside, Garoppolo said he believes he and Garcon are getting more and more comfortable with each other.

"Every week or so we get more connected and get more on the same page," Garoppolo said. "He's a gamer, man. He comes out here and he's ready to roll. (He) doesn't say much on the sideline, but you know he's ready to roll. I like that."

Warner Readies for Week 1

Rookie linebacker Fred Warner started at middle linebacker, and appears to be in good position to open the season in the 49ers' starting lineup while Reuben Foster serves a two-game suspension.

Warner led the 49ers with five tackles, including one for a loss.

"He played fast," 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman said of Warner. "He trusted himself. He trusted that he knew his responsibility. He did everything we expected him to do."

Garoppolo Practices Halftime Routine

The 49ers won the opening toss but elected to defer, which meant the offense would get the first possession of the second half. That was important, Garoppolo said, to be able to experience the 12-minute halftime break.

"This is our dress rehearsal for Week 1, so all the little things, talking at halftime with your coaches, getting with your players and everything, and how fast it goes," Garoppolo said. "It's good to get one under the belt."

The 49ers picked up two first downs on the drive to open the third quarter but punted, bringing an end to Garoppolo's evening.

Offensive Playing Time

The 49ers' offense was on the field for 71 plays. Here is how the playing time broke down for everyone who saw snaps on offense:

Quarterback -- Jimmy Garoppolo 45, C.J. Beathard 13, Nick Mullens 13.

Running back -- Alfred Morris 33, Kyle Juszczyk 20, Jeremy McNichols 19, Jeff Wilson 14, Raheem Mostert 5, Malcolm Johnson 5.

Wide receiver -- Marquise Goodwin 44, Pierre Garcon 35, Kendrick Bourne 33, Richie James 21, Trent Taylor 19, Dante Pettis 15, Aldrick Robinson 10, Victor Bolden 2.

Tight end -- Garrett Celek 37, Cole Wick 21, Cole Hikutini 20, Ross Dwelley 3.

Offensive line -- Joe Staley 45, Weston Richburg 45, Laken Tomlinson 45, Mike McGlinchey 45, Joshua Garnett 27, Mike Person 27, Najee Toran 26, Coleman Shelton 25, Pace Murphy 22, Darrell Williams 17, Jonathan Cooper 17, Andrew Lauderdale 13.

Defensive Playing Time

The 49ers' defense was also on the field for 71 snaps. Here's a look at how much each 49ers defender played:

Defensive line -- Ronald Blair 30, Jeremiah Attaochu 29, DeForest Buckner 27, Solomon Thomas 27, Arik Armstead 22, Niles Scott 21, Will Sutton 20, Sheldon Day 19, D.J. Jones 19, Cassius Marsh 17, Jullian Taylor 12, Earl Mitchell 11, Chris Jones 10.

Linebacker -- Fred Warner 34, Elijah Lee 32, Brock Coyle 29, Reuben Foster 29, Dekoda Watson 16, Pita Taumoepenu 13, Mark Nzeocha 11, Malcolm Smith 10, Korey Toomer 8.

Defensive back -- D.J. Reed 41, Tarvarius Moore 37, Ahkello Witherspoon 35, Jaquiski Tartt 34, Richard Sherman 33, Adrian Colbert 32, Tyvis Powell 29, Greg Mabin 29, Antone Exum 24, K'Waun Williams 24, Dexter McCoil 8, Tarvarus McFadden 7.

This ‘N' That

Third-string quarterback Nick Mullens made noticeable strides this summer in his second NFL training camp. But there is no competition for the No. 2 job, coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed. The 49ers are set at quarterback with Jimmy Garoppolo and C.J. Beathard. "We're real happy with the first two," Shanahan said. "They're going to be our two quarterbacks unless something drastic happens. We got a lot of confidence in Nick, also." . . . The 49ers have yet to make a decision on running back Joe Williams, who missed the game Saturday with a fractured rib. The 49ers could carry Williams on their opening roster, place him on injured reserve or waive him. Shanahan said he hopes Williams will be well enough play Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers in the final exhibition game. . . Oft-injured 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward was on the field for just two plays of special teams before sustaining a quadriceps strain that ended his night. Shanahan said he did not immediate know the severity of Ward's injury.