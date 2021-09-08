49ers “not sure yet” about Trey Lance for Week One

The signs that Jimmy Garoppolo will start at quarterback for the 49ers continue to mount and that’s been the expected course of action for some time.

A more uncertain part of the plan is how much the team will use Trey Lance before he is elevated to the top of the depth chart. We got a taste of how things could look in the preseason finale, but Lance chipped a bone in his finger in that game and the injury clouds his availability.

On Wednesday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Lance would be limited in practice and that the team is “not sure yet” about whether he will be in uniform against the Lions.

Lance is set to throw passes and take snaps, which would both seem to be things he’ll have to be able to do without any discomfort or snags in order to have any role this weekend.

