49ers not satisfied with 3-0 start, still see plenty to fix

The 49ers became the first 3-0 team of the 2023 NFL season and are off to the "fast" start they had hoped for, but by no means are they satisfied.

That's the mentality of the entire organization, from starting quarterback Brock Purdy to fellow team captain Fred Warner, the team is hungry for more.

"That's exactly how you draw it up, 3-0 to start, we talked about trying to get off to a faster start," Warner told reporters after San Francisco's 30-12 "Thursday Night Football" victory over the New York Giants. "Nobody is satisfied though, I wouldn't say that. There's so much room for improvement. You can watch the tape and there's little things all over the place that every single guy can get better at.

"We got a long way to go from the team that we want to be going forward."

San Francisco opened the season with a dominant 30-7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium and followed it up by another road win against its rivals, the Los Angeles Rams, with a less dominant, but 30-23 win at SoFi Stadium.

Despite a sluggish start to the home opener Thursday, the 49ers kept the ball rolling and momentum alive against the Giants, scoring exactly 30 points for the third straight game to start the season. But Purdy knows it's a long season, and said the team has bigger goals for itself along the way.

"It's huge," Purdy said of the 3-0 start. "Obviously we want to win every game. We have a high standard. We have a standard that we want to be the best versions of ourselves. So for us, it's like yeah, we win the game, which is most important, which is great, but there's stuff out there that we can clean up and be better at.

"That's the standard that we have here and we have 14 more games to do that, to be the best versions of ourselves and clean things up. We're going to take it one day at a time, but it's huge for us to be 3-0 and have momentum."

Speaking of bigger goals, Christian McCaffrey has his eyes set on the prize despite already breaking records and making history in his short time with the 49ers.

"For us, we know what we can do, we expect to win every game," McCaffrey said. "The fact that we're 3-0 is awesome, we know it's a long season and there's still so much football left. So I love the mentality of our team right now because I think, we're 3-0, we're happy, but we're still hungry and there's still a lot that we can get better at.

"And that's a good place to be."

