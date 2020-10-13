49ers not expected to have Richard Sherman vs. Rams this week

There may not be a team that’s suffered more significant injuries this season than the 49ers. They’ve been without a number of starters for several games already, including Jimmy Garoppolo, Raheem Mostert, Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa, Solomon Thomas and Richard Sherman.

While some have returned, Sherman isn’t expected to be out there for San Francisco in Week 6 against the Rams. Sherman hasn’t played since the season opener due to a calf injury and he suffered a setback last week that will keep him out even longer.

On Monday, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that while the 49ers were hoping to get Sherman back this week, it is unlikely to be the case.

“Sherm, we were hoping to get him back this week. Some setbacks last week,” Shanahan said, via Niners Wire. “The healing hasn’t gone the way we were hoping for. So, I know we’re going to try a few different procedures this week, but I know I’m not counting on him this week. We’ll see how that goes with the new stuff we’re going to try.”

Sherman’s absence leaves the 49ers especially thin at cornerback. Ahkello Witherspoon played limited snaps against the Dolphins on Sunday, but he too has been battling injury. The same goes for K’Waun Williams, who missed Week 5 for San Francisco.

The Rams’ wide receivers will have a favorable matchup against the 49ers if Sherman can’t go, and based on Shanahan’s comments, it doesn’t sound like he’ll be out there. Expect a strong performance from Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp this weekend, provided Jared Goff can get enough time in the pocket.