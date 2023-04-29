49ers not exercising Javon Kinlaw's fifth-year contract option, per John Lynch

Lynch confirms 49ers not exercising Kinlaw's fifth-year option originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers, as expected, will decline Javon Kinlaw's fifth-year player contract option for the 2024 season.

After San Francisco picked up wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk's option, general manager John Lynch told reporters on a conference call Friday night after the 49ers' three third-round NFL Draft selections, that the team will decline Kinlaw's option for the 2024 season.

The 49ers selected Kinlaw with the No. 14 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft as the first of two first-round picks. The other being Aiyuk at No. 25.

Kinlaw was drafted as the replacement for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner whom San Francisco traded to the Indianapolis Colts for the No. 13 pick prior to the draft.

Suffering numerous injuries throughout his three seasons with the organization, Kinlaw has played in just 24 games, 22 as a starter on the defensive line. The 25-year-old has 45 combined tackles, 1.5 sacks, five quarterback hits and one interception in his career.

The 49ers signing veteran defensive tackle Javon Hargrave in free agency was the first sign that Kinlaw's tenure with San Francisco might not last past the 2023 season. Lynch confirming Friday the team will not pick up his option is another ominous sign for the South Carolina product.