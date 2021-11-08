49ers not claiming Odell Beckham Jr. despite Jalen Hurd, Mohamed Sanu injuries

49ers won't place claim on OBJ despite Hurd, Sanu injuries originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers are approximately $4 million under the NFL’s salary cap.

Any team that puts on a waiver claim for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. must take an immediate $7.25 million hit on the cap.

“For that reason, we won’t be able to put a claim on him, just for the financial reasons,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday during a conference call with Bay Area reporters.

Shanahan has made little secret of his affinity for Beckham, whom the Cleveland Browns officially waived on Monday.

It appears unlikely any team will claim Beckham before the waiver claiming period ends on Tuesday at 1 p.m. If Beckham goes unclaimed, he would become a free agent and available to sign with any team.

The 49ers could use the help at wide receiver with veteran Mohamed Sanu expected to miss an extended period of time with a knee injury. Sanu was injured in the 49ers’ 31-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Sanu, the 49ers’ No. 3 receiver, has 15 catches for 177 yards this season. The specifics of his injury had yet to be determined, Shanahan said.

“He’ll be out for a while,” Shanahan said. “It won’t be any time soon.”

The 49ers are not expecting any contributions this season from Jalen Hurd, a third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Hurd opened the regular season on injured reserve due to a knee injury after missing most of training camp with the condition. He originally sustained the injury, a torn ACL, on the first day of camp in 2020.

“We tried to give it some rest, (but) things kept happening, and it’s not getting better,” Shanahan said. “We have all these timelines on it and we’re not meeting those deadlines. It’s not healing the way that we want.

“I don’t know for sure, but just looking at the way it’s gone, I don’t think it’ll heal fast enough this year for him to help us.”

Hurd has yet to appear in a game for the 49ers. He missed his entire rookie season with a stress reaction in his back after his first preseason game.

