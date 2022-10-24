49ers noncommittal about Jason Verrett decision as practice window nears close

49ers noncommittal about Verrett as practice window nears close originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Cornerback Jason Verrett is making strides in his rehabilitation from a season-ending knee injury of a year ago.

But 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan remained noncommittal about his status for the remainder of the season. Shanahan said the club has yet to make a decision on whether Verrett will be activated this week.

"He looked better last week," Shanahan said on a conference call with Bay Area reporters on Monday. "He got more reps last week and took a step in the right direction."

Verrett, 31, is trying to work his way back from a torn ACL in his right knee, which he sustained in the 49ers’ 2021 season opener against the Detroit Lions.

The 49ers opened the practice window for Verrett on Oct. 5.

He experienced soreness in his knee while the team practiced in West Virginia two weeks ago but was back at practice in Santa Clara last week.

At the end of the 21 days, a period that expires on Wednesday, the 49ers are required to activate him to the 53-man roster, release him or keep him on the physically unable to perform list for the remainder of the season.

The 49ers appear to need help at cornerback after starter Emmanuel Moseley was lost for the season in Week 5 with a torn ACL against the Carolina Panthers.

After Moseley’s injury, the 49ers’ pass defense was a weak spot in losses to the Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs.

In those two games, Marcus Mariota and Patrick Mahomes combined to complete 38 of 48 pass attempts for 552 yards with five touchdowns and one interception.

Second-year player Deommodore Lenoir has started both games in place of Moseley.

Verrett entered the NFL in 2014 as a first-round draft pick of the San Diego Chargers.

He has appeared in just 40 games. He has played more than six games in a season only twice in his career.

In his eight previous seasons, Verrett has either ended the season on injured reserve or did not play at all due to injuries. He has sustained ACL tears to both knees and a torn Achilles in his career.

