49ers have nobody with an injury designation

The 49ers are as healthy as they can possibly be this time of year. Literally.

They have no player with an injury designation.

“No injuries to report,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said, via David Lombardi of TheAthletic.com. “Everyone is full go.”

That includes tight end George Kittle (ankle) and defensive lineman Dee Ford (quadriceps/hamstring).

Kittle sat out Wednesday’s work with some “wear and tear” in his ankle but returned to a full practice Thursday and was a full participant Friday.

Ford missed Wednesday’s work and was limited Thursday before being a full participant Friday.

Linebacker Kwon Alexander (pectoral) was limited all week, but he, too, will play.