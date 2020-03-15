49ers say “no” to Tom Brady

The music is beginning to slow down, and the greatest quarterback in league history may find himself with not many seats from which to choose.

Chris Simms reports (stay out of my back yard, hippie) that the 49ers have decided not to pursue Tom Brady.

“It was Tom Brady’s No. 1 choice . . . to go to San Francisco and be the starting quarterback,” Simms says, adding that the 49ers eventually declined to pursue Brady.

The 49ers have instead decided to stick with Jimmy Garoppolo, Brady’s former understudy in New England who was traded from the Patriots to the 49ers in 2017.

With the Titans re-signing Ryan Tannehill, the primary potential designations for Brady appear to be the Patriots and the Buccaneers. One factor for Brady (and for the Patriots) could be the distinct possibility that world events will result in a reduced or eliminated offseason program. That will make it harder for Brady to make the adjustment to a new team, new offense, new coaching staff, new everything — and it will make it more likely that he’ll want to let it ride for one more year in New England.

