49ers in no rush to trade Jimmy Garoppolo after getting under NFL salary cap

49ers in no rush to trade Jimmy G after getting under salary cap originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers reportedly executed a series of contract conversions to get safely under the NFL’s salary cap for the start of the new league year.

The 49ers restructured the contracts of tight end George Kittle and defensive tackle Arik Armstead to create $18.756 million in cap space, ESPN’s Field Yates reported Wednesday morning.

The 49ers also restructured the contract of defensive end Dee Ford to open nearly $5 million in cap space, Yates reported Tuesday.

All teams must be under the NFL’s $208.2 million salary cap by the opening of the new league year on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

The 49ers continue to pursue a trade of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, but now that they are under the salary cap there is no rush to find him a new home.

Four teams — New Orleans, Carolina, Cleveland and Atlanta — are reportedly interested in Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Last week, a grand jury declined to indict Watson on allegations of sexual misconduct. Watson still is facing 22 civil lawsuits for sexual assault and harassment.

Other teams that have openings for a starting quarterback are Indianapolis and Seattle.

The 49ers intend to start second-year quarterback Trey Lance this season, and would like to trade Garoppolo in order to open $25.5 million in cap space that can be redistributed to such players as Deebo Samuel and Nick Bosa, who are eligible this offseason for contract extensions.

Complicating matters is Garoppolo’s physical condition. He underwent surgery last week to repair a capsule in his throwing shoulder. He is not expected to be cleared to resume throwing until approximately a month before training camp.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast