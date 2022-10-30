49ers have no injuries to report after win over Rams

A win wasn’t the only good news for the 49ers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Head coach Kyle Shanahan after the game said the team had no injuries to report in the immediate aftermath of the Week 8 contest.

The 49ers entered the game pretty banged up with WR Deebo Samuel, FB Kyle Juszczyk, WR Jauan Jennings, DL Arik Armstead and LB Dre Greenlaw all sidelined by injuries. Charvarius Ward briefly exited the game early on, but he returned and finished the contest.

San Francisco is going into its Bye week where it figures to get a handful of players healthy. Any injuries sustained in Week 8 might’ve lingered through the Bye, so nothing coming out of the game is a great sign.

There’s always a chance injuries crop up in the hours after they leave LA, but the initial returns are strong.

The 49ers in the second half Sunday looked dangerous. They’ll be even more dangerous if they’re healthy after the Bye.

