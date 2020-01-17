49ers have no injuries heading into NFC Championship Game vs. Packers

SANTA CLARA - The 49ers head into the NFC Championship Game against the Packers with a clean bill of health.

After restructuring the player performance and medical staff during the offseason, the 49ers report that there are no players on the injury report on the final day of practice before Sunday's matchup. While there were several players on and off the list throughout the season, it appears the team's health is peaking at the perfect time.

The Packers list only one player on their game status report. Fullback Dan Vitale is questionable to play due to a knee injury.

With Dee Ford, Kwon Alexander and Jaquiski Tartt full-go for the game, Nick Bosa has felt the difference in the energy at practice.

"It feels amazing," Bosa said. "Just having everyone on the practice field just having Dee in the D-line [individual drills] and just having him around. And then obviously Kwon, just his energy. It just makes me happy to see him happy on the field."

Bosa also noted one of the unsung key pieces on the defense and how much he contributes to the game plan.

"Tartt." Bosa said. "Everybody forgets to mention Tartt, but Tartt is a huge part of our defense in the run game as a safety and in coverage. I think we had him in the Green Bay game. They haven't seen Dee or Kwon so that will be a big help."

George Kittle, who gave everyone a little scare earlier in the week sitting out of practice with ankle soreness, is also full-go for Sunday's contest.

